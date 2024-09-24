Conference in India highlights Church synodality and women leadership
By LiCAS News
The event focused on “Empowering Women for Leadership in a Synodal Church,” aimed at strengthening women’s roles within the Church, according to a report by Catholic Connect.
The conference was inaugurated by Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, with Bishop Kishor Kumar Kujur of Rourkela presiding.
Key discussions and workshops explored ways to enhance the involvement of women in leadership and decision-making within the Church.
The sessions emphasized the need for integrating women into the Church’s synodal processes to promote a more inclusive and participatory Church structure.
Additional discussions centered on the implementation of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Pastoral Plan and Gender Policy at regional and diocesan levels, with a focus on integrating these frameworks more fully into Church life.
Participants like Ms. Catherine Saysai from the Manipur Catholic Women Organisation and Dr. Julie Rose, a medical officer with the Indian Air Force, highlighted how the conference served as a platform for solidarity and encouragement among women leaders.
Ms. Saysai described the gathering as a vital support network that uplifts participants, while Dr. Rose noted the inspiration she drew from the dedication of women leaders, especially from rural areas, emphasizing their profound impact on community and Church leadership.
