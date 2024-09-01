Inspiring Indian youth to proclaim Christ on campus

The Kerala Campus Conference was held recently to offer Indian university students a chance to bear witness to their Christian faith, featuring students from across Kerala performing several theatre performances.

By Agnel Maria – Kakkanad

The Jesus Youth Campus ministry of Kerala is on a mission to share the message of Christ within the academic community. Through their vibrant energy and passion, they aim to inspire youth to bring faith to the forefront of their campus life.

Around 1,000 participants and nearly 500 volunteers made this mission possible at the Kerala Campus Conference, which was held at Rajagiri College in the Indian city of Kakkanad on August 23-26.

These youth volunteers were part of 35 different ministries such as food, cleaning, accommodation, art, and logistics, making the conference a living example of proclaiming the word of God through their action.

Theme of the conference

The conference was centered around the theme ‘Proclaim from the Rooftop’ as said in Mathhew 10:27: “What is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the rooftops.”

The theme was song by VoxChristi – an Indian music band that performed for World Youth Day 2023.

The theme song translated to, “We Are Prophets, Rooftop Prophets. We won't fear, flames won't burn us, and the Shimmers of this world won't blind us. When God Almighty sends me, and the spirit fills me, I won't fail or fall on the ground. As We Are Prophets, Rooftop Prophets!”

A welcome sign at the conference

Theatre to spread Christian message

The Jesus Youth Theatre team, under the slogan "Perform to Proclaim," presented two plays.

The first focused on God's infinite love, while the second emphasized the importance of purity of heart, clarity of mind, and embracing chastity in campus life for a life of purpose and joy.

They also performed flash mobs, using the rhythm of stomping their feet to draw attention and protest against the evils of the world. Their chants declared, “We live for God. We are led by faith and not by sight.”

Resources and support

The conference expenses were fully met on receiving generous support from the working youth.

The youth offered a tithe amounting to one-third of their monthly income for bearing the expenses of the conference.

Sponsorships were received from campuses that came from various districts of Kerala, India. Food materials such as rice and meat were also sponsored.

The support extended by the Jesus Youth International & National Councils, National Campus Team, Kerala Jesus Youth Council & zonal councils, and many more core teams all played a vital role in orchestrating this conference to success.

As the conference concluded, the 'Rooftop Prophets' will continue their mission, transforming campuses into vibrant centers of faith and Gospel proclamation.

Attendees enjoy a performance by the Rooftop Prophets