Church in India introduces unique ceremonies to engage children in faith

Children from the Madras-Mylapore Archdiocese participate in a special catechetical event. Photo by Catholic Connect

The Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore in India has introduced a series of innovative catechetical initiatives aimed at deepening the faith of children.

By LiCAS News

The initiatives, overseen by the Catechetical Commission of the archdiocese, are designed to nurture the spiritual development of children from Baptism through their first Holy Communion.

Central to the program are four newly introduced “Para-Sacraments” that engage children at various stages of their religious education, according to Catholic Connect, a news service in India.

These ceremonies, conducted during Sunday Mass or on special feast days, are aimed at fostering a closer connection to faith while also encouraging active family involvement.

The initiatives include a January event for Pre-Kindergarten children, where they can express their faith through songs, recitations, and skits.

The event is designed to create a festive and welcoming environment, incorporating elements like chocolates and popular characters to make the experience enjoyable and accessible to young children.

First graders are given a metal cross inscribed with a significant Scriptural quote. Known as the “lifetime cross,” this item has grown in popularity among adults as well.

The cross is blessed and worn by children and parishioners alike, with a theological explanation provided during its distribution.

For children in the third grade, the archdiocese offers a wooden rosary and leather pouch, symbolizing the importance of prayer.

During this ceremony, parents are invited to pledge their support for their children’s prayer life by agreeing to pray as a family.

In the fifth grade, children are presented with their first Bible, available in both English and Tamil, along with a note encouraging daily Bible reading.

This gift, which aligns with their developing reading skills, is meant to integrate Scripture study into their daily routines.

These Para-Sacraments have received enthusiastic feedback from the community over the past year, with neighboring dioceses also showing interest in adopting similar initiatives.

The Catechetical Commission expressed optimism that these programs will continue to inspire young Catholics and contribute to their spiritual growth.

