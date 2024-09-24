Canadian bishops discuss Synod, Jubilee at Plenary Assembly

Archive photo: Pope Francis addresses Canadian bishops in the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Québec during his Apostolic Journey in 2022 (Vatican Media)

The annual assembly of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), is being held in the Archdiocese of Quebec, as the local Church marks the 350th anniversary of its foundation.

By Bezawit Bogale

The agenda of the annual assembly encompasses key topics such as the Synod on Synodality, the Jubilee Year 2025, family and life, euthanasia and palliative care, evangelization and catechesis, and dialogue, as well as walking in solidarity with Indigenous peoples.

Eighty bishops from across Canada are attending the assembly, where they will receive reports and presentations from various episcopal commissions. These insights will guide their decisions and shape priorities for the coming year.

President's Message

In his message for the Plenary Assembly, the President of the CCCB, Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, highlighted the formation of a working group to address issues related to euthanasia and palliative care. The group aims to build a strong advocacy network and develop a strategic framework to expand access to palliative care. He further noted the publication, by the Permanent Council of the Conference, of a Statement on the Non-permissibility of Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide within Canadian Health Organizations with a Catholic Identity and the mission to promote human life at all stages.

In response to Pope Francis' call for justice, healing, and reconciliation, the CCCB has released statements and established structures to support the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund. They continue their commitment to fostering dialogue and building relationships with Indigenous communities.

According to the report of the CCCB President, the Conference organized synodal initiatives, including reflections on synthesis reports and webinars discussing how synodality is currently being practiced in local churches. Bishop McGrattan noted that Bishop Alain Faubert will replace Bishop Raymond Poisson among the delegates representing the Church in Canada at the General Assembly of the Synod in October.

Bishop McGrattan went on to inform his brother bishops that the conference will increase its engagement in ecumenical and interfaith relations, and promoting synodality and subsidiarity.

Looking ahead to the Jubilee Year 2025, he said the CCCB is working closely with the universal Church. Celebrations will take place both in Rome and at the local level, with national shrines playing a central role. Numerous events have been planned around the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The Plenary Assembly of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is taking place from 23-27 September in Beaupré, Quebec.