India: Religious sister teaching theology from the peripheries

Sr. Shalini with two members of a family who stay in a temporary shed on the road

Sr. Shalini Mulackal, a Professor at the Vidyajyoti College of Theology, shares her experience of teaching contextual theology, taking her students to the slums of the Indian city of Delhi so that they will commit themselves more deeply to promoting the cause of the poor.

By Sr. Greta Pereira, OCV

Sr. Shalini Mulackal has been a professor of systematic theology at Vidyajyoti, a leading Jesuit Theology College in Delhi, India, since 1999. While doing her Masters at the same College, she lived in the midst of a slum area, where her community lived and worked.

Her experience in the slum became the basis for her consistent use of the contextual method of theology, which seeks to bring about transformation in individuals and society. While teaching, she continued to visit slums with students and guided them in their theological reflection.

Exposure to the peripheries

Sr. Shalini has been an inspiration for a number of young theologians in India because of her specific style of “Doing Theology.” She frequently takes her students to the slums, to those who live literally on the periphery, such as at a garbage dumping site.

Together with the students, Sr. Shalini often participated in protest rallies of women who were fighting against violence and rape, as well as demonstrations of displaced and discriminated people against mega-projects. Their participation served as a symbolic action of solidarity with groups denied of their basic human rights.

Sr. Shalinni says her driving force as a professor has been “passion for Christ and compassion for the victims of unjust societal systems.”

Sr. Shalini participating in one of the protest rallies of women

Contextual theology

Sr. Shalini believes that the aim of doing theology is to bring transformation both in the individual and in society. Therefore, the context of doing theology has to be from the perspective and experience of the poor.

Her teaching method seeks to emphasize the need to embrace a preferential option for the poor and instill the same fire in her students. “Through my teaching, examples and interaction with the students,” she told Vatican News, “I was hoping that at least a few students will truly commit themselves to be of service to the poor.”

Need for women’s perspective

Sr. Shalini is a strong advocate for bringing women’s perspectives to all disciplines of theology and all aspects of the Church’s life. “Our present system of seminary formation needs change,” she said. “The Church leadership responsible for seminary formation in India will have to think about how more women could be engaged in seminary formation and teaching.”

Sr. Shalini and the core Team of Synodal Assembly, Archdiocese of Delhi, June 2022

Sr. Shalini has contributed to the ongoing synodal process, both in the Archdiocese of Delhi and at the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI). Going through the ten-page synthesis report from various Latin Rite dioceses in India, she recalled how women were moved to tears when they experienced, for the first time, an opportunity to speak without fear and being listened to.

“Definitely the Church under the leadership of Pope Francis is making all the efforts to listen to women and to respond to their situation,” said Sr. Shalini. “For instance, Pope Francis, not long ago, appointed three women to the Dicastery for Bishops. In 2020, he appointed six women to the Vatican’s Council for Economy. Pope Francis also allowed women to vote in the synod of Synodality.”

Sr. Shalini with her community of the Presentation Sisters in Delhi

Women religious of the future

Sr. Shalini feels strongly that, today more than ever, the world needs committed women religious who bear witness by their lives.

She believes they need to respond to new needs as counsellors, mentors, spiritual guides, theologians, therapists, pastoral care ministers, human rights activists and environmentalists.