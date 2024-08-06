Sisters in Timor-Leste preparing to welcome Successor of Peter

The Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, who serve the Church in Timor-Leste, eagerly await Pope Francis and are carrying out catechism lessons and outreach in rural parishes ahead of his Apostolic Journey in September.

By Vatican News

The Daughters of Mary Help of Christians in Timor-Leste are amongst the many Catholics in Timor-Leste who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis, who will be there on 9–11 September as part of his 45th Apostolic Journey abroad.

Sister Angelita Gomes, along with her sisters, Sister Ivonia Carmelinda Belo and Sister Sanzinha Maria Auxiliadora de Jesus, were appointed by the FMA Inspectorial Council as the point of reference for the main event on 10 September, when Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the Tasi Tolu esplanade.

As reported by Fides News Agency, Sr Angelina noted that "as coordinators, we don't work alone. There are also two parishes in the Comoro area involved in the preparations: Aimutin parish, run by the Claretian religious, and Mary Help of Christians parish, run by the Salesians. We have already met twice and have divided the work."

Approximately 700,000 faithful from all over Timor and some neighbouring countries are expected to attend this celebration.

The FMA institute has released a note regarding the Pope’s trip. "Pope Francis's visit to Timor-Leste fills the entire population with joy, especially the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians from the St. Mary Mazzarello Province, who are collaborating in coordinating the main event."

"We, the FMA, will focus on the spaces for the altar and the sacristy for the Pope, the papal entourage, and the bishops," they write. "Meanwhile, collaborators from the two parishes will take care of the spaces around the altar. About 250 people are involved in the decoration, as the area is very large."

Their plan is to start the work on 7 September to prepare the place, as the presbytery area is still under construction.

Preparation is not just material

The FMA note emphasises that the preparation is not only material but also spiritual.

"At the level of the Episcopal Conference, catechism lessons have been prepared on the Pope's biography, understanding some of his encyclicals, his mission as Pope and Successor of Peter, and on the central theme of the visit, 'that your faith may become your culture.'"

Catechism lessons in dioceses of Dili, Maliana, and Baucau

Catechism lessons are underway in the three dioceses of Dili, Maliana, and Baucau. All the parishes have organised themselves to reach rural areas to preach.

Some FMA sisters are involved at both the diocesan and parish levels, as well as in schools, to reach the largest number of people. Additionally, on 30 August 2024, a national day of spiritual retreat, reflection, and confession will be held for all believers nationwide.

An FMA sister will be responsible for the sacristy of the papal entourage and will be part of the commission in charge of the Liturgy.

Another FMA sister will serve as the second youth coordinator for the special meeting that the Pope will have with more than 4,000 young people at the Dili Convention Center on 11 September.

The Holy Father will also have the opportunity, on 10 September, to meet with religious, priests, seminarians, candidates for religious life, catechists, and the elderly at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Dili.

"As the day approaches," concludes the note, "we are getting more excited, preparing to receive the successor of Peter with great devotion, especially us, the FMA, who have a special devotion to the Pope."