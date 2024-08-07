Preparations underway for Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore

CANA volunteers with official PFS2024 souvenirs at the SFX Seminary Building. Photo by Natalie Tse via Catholic News SG

With less than 40 days to Pope Francis’ arrival in Singapore, the Archdiocese is engaging in extensive preparations for the visit, as volunteers from various committees are organizing one of the largest religious events the city has seen.

By LiCAS News

CatholicNews SG, the official news site of the Archdiocese of Singapore, reported that the Catholic Foundation has released the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 souvenirs.

The range includes t-shirts, umbrellas, hats, water bottles, electric fans, and limited-edition prayer kits. These items are available online and at three pop-up stores.

The Papal Mass Choir, comprising 1,600 singers from parishes and Catholic schools, began rehearsals on July 5. Practices are held across six churches representing different districts.

A final rehearsal in September will bring together the choir and a schools’ brass band, forming an ensemble of 1,800 members.

The Stadium Subcommittee met on July 21 to prepare the National Stadium for the Papal Mass. The meeting focused on organizing wardens, security, traffic control, and medical teams to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The Media and Communications Subcommittee has been disseminating information about the Papal visit since late April.

The team includes writers, videographers, and social media editors working across digital and print media to keep the public informed and document the preparations.

The Ticketing Subcommittee has been addressing registration issues and promoting group formation for the ballot system.

From July 22-26, the team visited five parishes to assist parishioners with their myCatholicSG accounts, facilitating participation in the event.