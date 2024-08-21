Papal Visit theme song released in Singapore

The Catholic community in Singapore has introduced a new theme song for Pope Francis' upcoming Apostolic Visit to the nation, according to Catholic News, the official publication of the Archdiocese of Singapore.

By LiCAS News

Titled “One Church, One People,” the song was composed by Ethan Hsu, a founding member of the local band Mystic Font and a parishioner of the Church of Saint Mary of the Angels.

The song narrates salvation history from Genesis to the New Testament with Jesus as the “Second Adam,” and concludes with a depiction of the Holy Trinity.

“It reminds us that we are one Church, made holy in the Lord and led by the Holy Spirit, galvanized as one people of God to become light for the world,” said Hsu.

Hsu, experienced in creating music for Church retreats, turned to prayer to align the composition with the spiritual and communal values of the Catholic faith.

Mystic Font, established in 2020, consists of four members. The band has supported charitable causes such as ABLE, a service agency for the physically disabled, and the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants & Itinerant People (ACMI), which supports migrant workers in Singapore.

The song is designed to reflect liturgical principles and encourage unity within the Church. The creation of “One Church, One People” faced challenges, including lyric adjustments to maintain theological and aesthetic standards.

However, Hsu views the process as a reflection of unity and hope. “It was testimony that we found unity and hope in this project, even within our own little work group,” he said.

“How we dealt with conflict enabled outcomes to be positive and life-giving,” he added.

The theme song was launched on August 13 and is available on the Archdiocese’s YouTube channel.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.