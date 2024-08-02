Papal Mass seats oversubscribed in Singapore, additional tickets to be released

The demand for seats at the Papal Mass scheduled to be held in Singapore on September 12 during Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to the country has exceeded expectations, leading organizers to release more tickets through a second ballot.

By LiCAS News

Mr. Lawrence Chan, head of the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Ticketing Subcommittee, said that at least six out of ten registrants in the initial ballot are likely to secure a seat.

Results of the first ballot will be announced on August 5 at 10 AM on myCatholicSG. “Those unsuccessful in this round will be automatically enrolled into a second ballot,” Mr. Chan said.

Registration for the second ballot will open on August 5 at 10 AM and close on August 18 at 11:59 PM, with results released on August 19, according to Catholic News, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Singapore.

In response to high demand, organizers have worked with National Stadium officials to create 6,000 more seats, increasing the total capacity to 48,600.

These new seats offer limited views of the altar and stage, but attendees can follow the proceedings on video screens.

Individuals wishing to sit with family and friends must register as a group. Invitations to join a group must be accepted to ensure inclusion. Organizers assure that group registrants have equal chances of securing tickets as individual applicants.

Official logo for the Apostolic Journey to Singapore

Mr. Chan advised all participants to log in to their myCatholicSG accounts on August 5 to view ballot results.

“We have also simplified the process so those who successfully obtain a ticket do not need to take any further action,” he added.

Previously, successful applicants had to manually accept or decline their tickets. Under the revised process, allocation of a Mass ticket will be automatically accepted.

Individuals who secure a ticket in the first ballot but are unable to attend must return their tickets by August 18 to allow others a chance in the second ballot.

Once tickets are returned, they cannot be reclaimed, and those who give up their seats will not be eligible to re-ballot. Groups will remain unaffected even if some members return their tickets.

“To return a ticket, log in to myCatholicSG and reject it,” Mr. Chan said. He emphasized that tickets are issued to specific individuals and cannot be transferred.

For those unable to attend, the Archdiocese will livestream the Papal Mass on its YouTube channel, enabling broader participation from home.

The release of additional tickets and the simplified acceptance process aims to ensure that as many faithful as possible can attend this significant event.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.