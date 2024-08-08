SIGNIS Secretary General calls for synodality and solutions journalism in AI-dominated future

Peter Monthienvichienchai, SIGNIS Secretary General, giving the keynote address at the National Social Communications Convention 2024, Batangas, Philippines. (Photo by NSCC2024)

Dr. Peter Monthienvichienchai, Secretary General of SIGNIS, delivers the keynote address at the Philippines’ communications convention, highlighting the need to assess if and how artificial intelligence can foster authentic human encounters.

By LiCAS News

The National Catholic Social Communications Convention 2024, held in Batangas, Philippines, brought together social communicators, media professionals, and Church leaders to discuss the use of of artificial intelligence (AI) in their work.

The keynote address by Dr. Peter Monthienvichienchai, Secretary General of SIGNIS – the World Catholic Association for Communication, underscored the need to assess if and how AI can enhance authentic human encounters in the missions of social communicators.

Dr. Monthienvichienchai posed a pivotal question: “In deciding when and how we use AI in our ministries, we must ask, will this take us closer or further away from our readers, from our parishes?”

He emphasized that while AI offers speed and efficiency, for missions, the processes and taking the synodal journeys with those we are writing about and writing for are crucial.

“In many cases, truly listening is not only the process, but also the solution,” he stated, echoing a previous speech by Sr. Nina Krapic from the Dicastery for Communication.

The concept of synodality, which involves walking together and truly listening to one another, was central to Dr. Monthienvichienchai’s message. He urged social communicators to ensure AI fosters community and solidarity, rather than creating distance.

Dr. Monthienvichienchai also advocated for solutions journalism, which focuses on reporting potential solutions alongside problems.

He suggested AI could aid in analyzing data and identifying trends, but stressed the need for keeping in mind the purpose of social communications.

He urged social communications professionals to not only tell the story of the final successful mission, but to also equally cover the challenges and failures that happened along the way.

This, he pointed out, will allow those who are not part of the mission and perhaps also those who are not Catholics, to fully appreciate what the Church is doing to support those on the fringe of society.

Workshops and panel discussions at the convention explored AI’s practical applications in social communications.

Industry leaders shared best practices, noting AI’s potential to enhance storytelling and audience engagement. However, there was a consensus on the necessity of human oversight and ethical use of AI.



The convention’s theme, “Authentic Influencers (AI) for an Empowered Church”, highlighted AI’s transformative potential in social communications.

The National Social Communications Convention 2024 (NSCC2024) ran from August 5-8, 2024, at the Aquamarine Recreational Center, Banay-Banay, Lipa, Batangas, Philippines.

