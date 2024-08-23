Philippine Catholic Church sets path for sainthood of lay catechist

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has officially begun the beatification process for Laureana “Ka Luring” Franco, a revered lay catechist who devoted her life to serving the poor and upholding the faith.

By LiCAS News

The formal proceedings to begin the beatification process of Laureana “Ka Luring” Franco were inaugurated by Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig at a ceremony held at the St. Anne Minor Basilica and Archdiocesan Shrine.

The bishop announced the establishment of a Historical Commission, tasked with examining Franco’s extensive written works and contributions to the Church.

The cause’s postulator, Erickson Javier, presented the “supplex libellus” to Bishop Vergara during the event, detailing Franco’s biography and highlighting her virtuous deeds as a lay catechist.

Responding to the presentation, Bishop Vergara expressed continued support for the beatification and canonization efforts, emphasizing Franco’s recognition as a servant of God.

Franco, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 75, is fondly remembered as “Ka Luring,” a testament to her deep-rooted influence within her community and the Church.

Born into a modest family in Hagonoy, Taguig City on July 4, 1936, Franco was the eldest of eight siblings. Her family’s commitment to prayer laid a strong spiritual foundation, leading her to join the Legion of Mary and deepen her devotion to the Madonna.

Her spiritual journey was marked by significant accolades, including the Mother Teresa of Calcutta Award from Pope John Paul II in 2002 and the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice in 1990.

Franco’s career transitioned from a switchboard operator for the Philippine Air Force to a full-time catechist in the 1960s, further demonstrating her commitment to her faith and community.

Notably, she was one of the first lay ministers in the Archdiocese of Manila authorized to administer Communion.

Her legacy is characterized by her unwavering service to the disadvantaged and her simplistic yet profound spiritual life.

