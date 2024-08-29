Patriarchate of Jerusalem supporting Christians affected by war

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem publishes a video clip showcasing the several initiatives it has undertaken since October 7, with the support of the universal Church, to provide assistance to the many Palestinian Christian families affected by the war in the Holy Land.

By Lisa Zengarini

With the war between Israel and Hamas still ongoing after nearly 11 months, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem is calling on donors to continue funding its efforts to support the local Christian community affected by the conflict.

After Covid crisis, Christian families facing new hardships

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, many Palestinian Christian families have been facing new financial hardships as they have lost all their sources of income. With the support of the universal Church, the Patriarchate has been able to provide these families with the assistance they urgently need.



In a video clip published on the Patriarchate’s website, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa recalls that the conflict is having an unprecedented toll for the population especially in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem: “Although conflicts are not new for us,” he says, “we have never experienced one of such long duration and with such severe impact on the life of the population.”

International donations to the Patriarchate

In the videoclip the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem warmly thanks the individual and institutional benefactors from across the world who have responded generously to his appeal for support on 2 November 2023 making the Patriarchate’s relief efforts possible. These include the distribution of food vouchers and the creation of job opportunities for those who have lost work due to the war.

Distribution of food vouchers and creation of job opportunities

The video reports that "279 people, men and women, have obtained stable and long-term employment in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, 12 thousand families have received food vouchers, support for rent payments, for medical care and children’s schooling. In Gaza, the Latin Patriarchate has been supporting the over 1,000 Christian faithful who have found shelter in the Latin parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City , with financial aid, food and fuel supplies. Also 123 migrants and asylum seekers displaced by the war were provided with safe accommodation and regular food.



The video also contains the testimonies of three direct beneficiaries of the aid, including a student who can continue his university studies, a woman who is being provided with food and medicines for her ill husband, and a young father who is receiving financial support to pay his rent.

Helping Christians stay in the Holy Land

The video concludes with an appeal for ongoing support to Christians suffering in the Holy Land: “Your closeness helps our efforts for peace and justice in our land which re not simple slogans but daily actions,” says Cardinal Pizzaballa. “Your support also helps Christian families to stay here and not emigrate given the great need and the continuation of the war in Gaza and the West Bank.”

