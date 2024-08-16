Papua New Guinea prepares for Pope Francis’ visit with candlelight vigil

Logos of Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey to Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Singapore

Ahead of Pope Francis arrival in Papua New Guinea, the local Catholic Church prepares to welcome him with a candlelight vigil on September 6.

By LiCAS News

The Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea is preparing for a candlelight vigil on September 6 to welcome Pope Francis and his delegation.

The candlelight service will be the first organized event of the pontiff’s three-day visit to the country, according to a local newspaper.

The vigil, set to be held outdoors after sunset, is open to everyone and aims to attract Catholics along with members of other Christian denominations.

“To ensure that this visit is a memorable one for us and the Pope as well, the preparation is important because, at age 87 and despite health concerns, he has confirmed his interest to visit Papua New Guinea,” said Cardinal Sir John Ribat of Port Moresby.

He said that the visit serves both as an official state visit and a pastoral mission, underscoring the Pope’s global recognition for his dedication to peace, prayer, and missionary work.

The prelate emphasized that the Pope’s journey to Papua New Guinea brings blessings and hope amidst the nation’s ongoing challenges.

Pope Francis will be the second pontiff to visit PNG, following Pope John Paul II, who visited in 1984 and 1995.

The pontiff is scheduled to visit the street ministry and Callan Services gathering at Caritas Technical Secondary School on September 7, where he will meet with clergy, religious leaders, and catechists at the Shrine of Mary.

On September 8, the Pope will travel to Vanimo to perform a Eucharistic celebration. He will then attend a youth rally at Sir John Guise Stadium before his departure on September 9.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.