Nicaragua exiles seven priests to Rome

Following a series of recent detentions, the government of Nicaragua exiles 7 priests by sending them to Rome.

VATICAN NEWS

Of the group of priests detained in Nicaragua, seven were exiled this Wednesday, 7 August, and sent to Rome, where they arrived Thursday afternoon. The priests are Víctor Godoy, Jairo Pravia, Silvio Romero, Edgar Sacasa, Harvin Torres, Ulises Vega, and Marlon Velázquez.



Read also 06/08/2024 Rector of Nicaragua's Matagalpa Seminary arrested Nicaragua's authorities arrest the rector of Matagalpa Seminary, also parish priest of Santa María de Guadalupe church. Fr. Jarvin Tórrez has been in prison since 5 August ...

The information was confirmed the same day in the afternoon by Nicaragua’s government in a press release that stated, “Seven Nicaraguan priests have left Nicaragua for Rome, Italy”. The priests belong to the dioceses of Matagalpa and Estelí, and were being held at the Nuestra Señora de Fátima Seminary in Managua.



According to Nicaraguan media, the administrator of the Diocese of Estelí, Father Frutos Valle, who was detained on 26 July, was not among those expelled from the country.



This is the fifth time Nicaragua has exiled groups of priests: in October 2022 and February 2023 several priests were sent to the United States; in October 2023 and January 2024, two other groups of priests, along with two bishops – Rolando Álvarez and Isidoro Mora were sent to Rome.



Meanwhile, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields Yescas, confirmed on Wednesday that the government led by Daniel Ortega had ordered the expulsion of the Brazilian ambassador to Nicaragua, Breno de Souza Brasil Días da Costa, for not attending the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution on 19 July, to which he was invited.



For its part, the Brazilian government decided this Thursday to expel the Nicaraguan ambassador, Fulvia Castro, in “reciprocity” to the step taken by the authorities in Managua.

