Women pray at Matagalpa Cathedral in August 2022 Women pray at Matagalpa Cathedral in August 2022  (AFP or licensors)
Authorities in Nicaragua detain two vicars of Diocese of Matagalpa

Nicaraguan authorities have arrested two priests during the Feast of the Patron Saint of Matagalpa, Santo Domingo de Guzmán.

By Vatican News

Nicaraguan media have reported the arrest of two more priests, the Vicars of the Diocese of Matagalpa: Msgr. Ulises René Vega Matamoros and Msgr. Edgard Sacasa.

The reason for the arrest and the place of detention are not yet known.

This local Church was also where Bishop Rolando Álvarez was imprisoned in December 2023 and then exiled in January 2024. 

The series of events

Sources report that the priests were arrested on 1 August during the celebration of the Patron Saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzmán.

Monsignor Ulises Vega is the parish priest of San Ramón church, and Monsignor Edgar Sacasa is the parish priest of San Isidro church.

On 26 August, the Administrator 'Ad Omnia' of the Diocese of Estelí, Monsignor Frutos Valle, was also arrested and transferred to the National Interdiocesan Seminary Nuestra Señora de Fátima in Managua, which was taken over by the authorities as a place of confinement for members of the clergy.

It is estimated that at least 140 clergy and religious have been forced to leave the country since 2018.

In addition, many Church organisations have been expropriated or have had their legal status removed.

02 August 2024, 13:44
