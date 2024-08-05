Indonesian, Philippine institutions ink MoU to enhance Catholic studies

The Indonesian Association of High Schools for Catholic Studies, PERPETAKI, has formalized a collaboration with Ateneo de Manila University and the East Asian Pastoral Institute (EAPI).

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a series of meetings and discussions held on July 29-30 in Manila.

“We from Indonesia are bolstered to cooperate with both Ateneo University and EAPI in the field of education, research, writing journal, and outreach programs,” said Fr. Maxi Un Bria.

He elaborated on the benefits for PERPETAKI members, including short courses ranging from one to six months at EAPI, covering areas such as pastoral leadership, mission management, pastoral renewal for discipleship, and sabbatical renewal experiences.

Fr. Bria highlighted the opportunities for Indonesian students to attend intercultural studies programs at Ateneo de Manila University.

“I think this a good chance for our Indonesian students to have hands-on experience to study abroad so that these students would be more broad-minded,” he said. He also noted the potential for postgraduate studies in Manila for qualified students.

The MoU marks a significant step in fostering educational and pastoral collaboration between Indonesia and the Philippines, promising enhanced opportunities for students and faculty alike.

The MoU was signed by Fr. Dr. Maxi Un Bria, President of PERPETAKI, representing the Indonesian High School for Catholic Studies, alongside his associates: Fr. Dr. Donatus Wea, Secretary General of PERPETAKI, Dr. Yohanes Subasno, and Fr. Dr. Dominikus Doniola.

The Philippine delegation included prominent figures from Ateneo de Manila University: Fr. Roberto C. Yap SJ, Dean; Ms. Cristina M. Alikpala MA, Assistant Vice President for Partnerships and Internationalization; and Fr. Joaquin Jose Mari C. Sumpaico III SJ, Vice President for Basic Education. EAPI was represented by its Director, Fr. John Chong Chechon SJ, and Sr. Merle “Ley” I. Salazar FDNSC.

