Cardinal Suharyo: Pope Francis a “beacon of hope” ahead of Indonesia visit

Indonesian Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo has described Pope Francis as a “beacon of hope” in fostering interreligious harmony during a media briefing held just days before the Pope is due to arrive in Indonesia.

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

The press event, which was held at the new building of the Indonesian Bishops' Conference on Thursday and attracted dozens of journalists from various media outlets, comes just days before Pope Francis is set to arrive in Jakarta on September 3.



Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, Archbishop of Jakarta, highlighted Pope Francis' commitment to promoting good relations between different religious groups, emphasizing the Pope's efforts to build bridges between diverse communities.

This message of hope, according to Cardinal Suharyo, resonates deeply in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country known for its tradition of moderate Islam and religious tolerance.

He said one of the surprises ahead of this papal visit was the recent publication of a book titled ‘Salve, Peregrinans Spei’ (Good Day, Pilgrim of Hope), authored by a group of prominent Indonesian Muslims.

The Cardinal expressed his amazement at this development, noting that it underscores the respect and admiration Indonesian Muslims have for Pope Francis.

“What makes me unexpectedly surprised is the fact that this very thick book is written by scores of Indonesian prominent Muslims,” he said.

He praised the authors for recognizing the Pope as a symbol of hope, particularly in the context of interfaith dialogue and collaboration.

The book’s publication, Cardinal Suharyo explained, reflects the strong ties between the Vatican and Indonesia’s Muslim community.

He noted that the Holy See regards Indonesian moderate Muslims as a role model for implementing the principles of Fratelli tutti and the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, both of which advocate for peaceful coexistence among different faiths.

Pope Francis’ visit to Indonesia, initially scheduled for September 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been eagerly anticipated.

One highlight of the Pope’s visit will be a Mass at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Stadium on September 5, expected to draw a crowd of 88,000 individuals.

The Mass is expected to see the attendance of 800 priests, two Indonesian cardinals, 34 Indonesian bishops, 10 Asian bishops, and one Australian bishop.

Due to the venue’s limited capacity, the event will be live-streamed to parishes across the Jakarta Archdiocese.

Former Indonesian Transportation Minister Ignatius Jonan, who heads the organizing committee, confirmed that arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth execution of the event, including a work-from-home advisory issued by Jakarta authorities to manage the influx of attendees.

With over 700 Indonesian journalists set to cover the event, including those who will accompany the Pope from Rome to Jakarta and back, the historic visit is expected to draw significant media attention both domestically and internationally.

“We genuinely say thank you to the Indonesian Central Government, Jakarta Authority, the Nunciature, and hundred volunteers for participating in making this national event with the Pope happen smoothly,” said Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin OSC, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia.

