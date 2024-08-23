Indonesian official confirms smooth planning for upcoming Papal Visit

The Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, Michael Trias Kuscahyanto, has expressed optimism that preparations for Pope Francis' upcoming Apostolic Journey to the nation are going smoothly.

By LiCAS News

An Indonesian official has assured that all arrangements for the visit of Pope Francis scheduled for September 3–6 are on track.

Michael Trias Kuscahyanto, the Indonesian Ambassador to the Holy See, expressed optimism that “everything is going smoothly,” according to a report by Jakarta Globe.

“Let us all pray that Pope Francis is healthy and everything goes well, that the committee’s [preparations] are going well, and that Pope Francis can travel from Rome to Jakarta safely,” Trias said.

Pope Francis’ visit will be the third papal visit to Indonesia, following visits by Pope Paul VI in 1970 and Pope John Paul II in 1989, demonstrating the long-standing relationship between Indonesia and the Vatican.

The ambassador highlighted the logistical support being provided by the Indonesian embassy, including visa assistance for journalists.

He said that several reporters are expected to accompany the Pope, and the embassy is working to expedite their visa processing.

Pope Francis is set to engage not only with the Catholic community but also with Indonesians of other faiths, aiming to spread a message of peace.

The Indonesian government and the Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia (KWI) are actively involved in the preparations.

Catholic churches throughout Indonesia are actively preparing congregations to attend a Mass at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta, scheduled for September 5 during Pope Francis’ visit. An estimated 70,000 attendees are expected at the service.

The Pope is scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on September 3. The following day, he is set to be formally welcomed by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the State Palace.

During his visit, Pope Francis will give speeches at several significant venues, including the Jakarta Cathedral and Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Indonesia and the biggest in Southeast Asia.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.