Training program launched for Jubilee 2025 celebrations in India

Participants to the Training of Trainers program for Diocesan Contact Persons pose for the camera at the Gianodaya New Pastoral Centre in Jalandhar. Photo by Catholic Connect

The Catholic Church in India conducted a training program aimed at preparing Diocesan Contact Persons (DCPs) for the Jubilee 2025 celebrations.

By LiCAS News

Held on August 19-20 at the Gianodaya New Pastoral Centre in Jalandhar, Punjab, the Jubilee training program was a collaborative effort between the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), Pontifical Mission Organizations in India, and Communio.

The program, developed by Fr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of CCBI, and the National Facilitating Team, focused on equipping DCPs with the knowledge and strategies needed for the Jubilee year.

The training addressed the spiritual importance of the Jubilee, along with planning techniques and communication strategies, according to Catholic Connect.

Participants engaged in sessions that outlined the Jubilee’s significance, introduced the Year of Learning & Prayer, and encouraged the sharing of effective practices from various dioceses.

Additional discussions covered the CCBI Preparatory Document, themes for parish feast novenas, and the Jubilee 2025 calendar. A resource library and toolkit were also made available to aid in the preparations.

Fr. Robert Joseph Gonsalves from the Diocese of Vasai said, “The program has equipped us with tools for Jubilee 2025 preparations.”

Mr. Sameer Lakra from the Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh emphasized the inspiration drawn from Pope Francis’s outreach efforts.

The event concluded with a speech by Bishop Agnelo Gracias, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Jalandhar, who highlighted the pivotal role of DCPs in ensuring a successful Jubilee.

The training was coordinated by Fr. Antony Thuruthiyil, Regional Deputy Secretary General for the North Region.

