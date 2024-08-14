IMBISA strengthens its mission to look beyond 50 years of existence

As the Inter-regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) prepares to celebrate its golden jubilee in 2025, the director and several members highlight efforts towards improving the efficiency of the Church's ministry in Southern Africa through IMBISA’s vision and shared mission.

By Sr. Katleho Khang, SNJM

To mark the occasion of the existence of IMBISA, which is the result of the emerging needs of the Church in the Southern Africa region and the prophetic vision of the Second Vatican Council, the director of IMBISA Secretariat, Father Raphael Sopato, expressed his views on IMBISA's mission in the coming decades.

“IMBISA should be a true synodal journey experience worthy of being continued and deepened,” he told Vatican News. “This should be reached through the purpose of its foundation, which was to be a platform for communion and exchange of pastoral practices and union of efforts in the face of challenges and problems in the region.”

He indicated that IMBISA recognizes the growth of the faith particularly among the youth in the region. “The liveliness of the youth in our dioceses is significant,” he added, “since 2022 we have put more emphasis on young people, in line with Pope Francis as evidenced in Christus vivit.”

Fr. Sopato said that one of the major highlights is the number of vocations to the priesthood and religious life, which, he said, “all point to the fact that the faith that we received has grown tremendously.”

He emphasized that moving forward IMBISA, would have to be more united, based on the ongoing synodal process, and be vigilant against the currents of individualism and narcissism, which tend to take over the society.

“Cementing what greatly drove its creation, namely caring for those in need mainly refugees and forcibly displaced people in a joint effort at the regional level,” he concluded.

The significant role of IMBISA

In a separate interview, Angolan Archbishop José Manuel Imbamba of the Archdiocese of Saurimo and the vice president of IMBISA, said the role of IMBISA is indispensable. He said it continues to be a prophetic voice for the marginalised, and the most disadvantaged, as well as the sentinel alert against all abuses that tend to harm the dignity of the human person and ‘our common home’.

“Despite the challenges IMBISA faces,” Archbishop Imbamba said, its mission “is very active.” Emphasizing that over the decades it has provided a safe space for sharing, dialogue, communion and solidarity, he marveled that “it has become the prophetic voice of hope.”

He specifically stressed that in a region often destabilized by violence, political intolerance, human trafficking, climate change, and invasion of religious sects, IMBISA has a significant role to play in helping people encounter God and find the true meaning of life based on the Gospel values.

The region’s Bishops, religious and laity, said Archbishop Imbamba, are all committed to the mission of the Church. “We want IMBISA to assume the role of building bridges between families, cultures, and institutions,” he said.

“The road is long, but encouraged by faith, hope and charity we will be able to transform the social, political, cultural and religious whole into a space fertile with evangelical values,” he concluded.

Newly-ordained Bishops of IMBISA

Shared ministry and greater mission

According to Mosotho Bishop John Tlhomola of Mohale’s Hoek Diocese, IMBISA has been and will be a welcoming place for diverse voices, as bishops are called in IMBISA meetings to share and listen to each other’s situations based on socio-economic realities of their countries as it affects the poor and the earth, “our common home” as referred to by Pope Francis.

“This sharing opportunity brings communion, collaboration and solidarity with each other” he told Vatican News.

Expressing his hopes, Bishop Tlhomola urged the members of IMBISA to continue to strengthen its mission by paying attention to the needs of the Church beyond the borders of their own dioceses and towards one Synodal Church, with strong commitment, oneness moreover be true witnesses of our own IMBISA motto: “We are the Catholic Church throughout Southern Africa communicating our stories in order to grow, serve and thrive as a united community.”

“For the broader vision and greater mission in the region, both the clergy and laity need to work together for more and better,” he noted.

In a separate interview, South African Bishop Robert Mphiwe of Rustenburg Diocese noted that he has experienced the spirit of communion and collegiality among IMBISA members.

“I experienced true spirit of brotherhood, kindness and warmth from all the bishops: senior bishops and the recently ordained ones,” he said.

In regard to IMBISA formation efforts, discernment and decision-making processes, he said: “I always feel the genuine concern, commitment and the solidarity of the bishops to each other and the people they serve.”

He mentioned that one of the achievements is an ongoing formation for recently ordained bishops to raise awareness on mental health. “We reflect on psychosocial care in our lives as bishops as well as in the lives of priests and those in consecrated life, he said, adding that IMBISA creates a safe space to share their experiences of ministry as new bishops.

Bishop Mphiwe affirmed that at the level of the leadership of the Church there have been tangible efforts to unite the Catholic Community in the region through workshops, symposia and conferences that bring together the leaderships of the Church to find ways to respond to the pertinent situations in the region.

He pointed out that IMBISA continues to be an important platform to connect the Southern African Church across the vast distances to reflect and share initiatives of how the Church could play a meaningful role in the region, rising above political, cultural and religious tensions.

In conclusion, Bishop Mphiwe emphasised the importance of the future in being instrumental to enhance positive change in the region.

“The Church will have to take onboard the voice and participation of the laity, especially young people,” he said. “Moving a new vision should focus on strengthening IMBISA structures that could facilitate dialogue and exchange of ideas by the laity, especially the young people of the region.”

“We are not going to make any progress without the voice and the collaboration of the laity,” concluded Bishop Mphiwe.

About IMBISA

The Inter-Regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) serves as a link and pastoral cooperation between the Episcopal Conferences, and is made up of 9 countries and 6 Episcopal Conferences, namely of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe (CEAST), Lesotho Conference of Catholic Bishops (LCBC), Episcopal Conference of Mozambique (CEM), Namibian Conference of Catholic Bishops (NCBC), Conferences of Catholic Bishops of Southern Africa, which includes Botswana, South Africa and Eswatini (SACBC) and Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBC).

The region comprises 75 Dioceses with an equal number of titular Bishops, in addition to Cardinals, Coadjutor and Auxiliary Bishops.