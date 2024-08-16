Estonian Catholics prepare for annual pilgrimage to Marian shrine of Viru-Nigula

Estonian Catholics will make a pilgrimage to the country's oldest sanctuary dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary on August 24, as the Apostolic Administration of Estonia prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

By Marge-Marie Paas - Tallinn

Estonian Catholics will make their way to the country's oldest sanctuary on Saturday, August 24, to mark 25 years of God's blessings through the annual pilgrimage to St. Mary’s Chapel in Viru-Nigula.

This year, the pilgrimage is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Apostolic Administration of Estonia, which was instituted on November 1, 1924.

Estonian Catholics celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first pilgrimage to St. Mary’s Chapel in Viru-Nigula, which took place on May 1, 2000.

The year 2000 was declared by Pope John Paul II as a Holy Year throughout the Catholic Church, and the Church in Estonia has received many graces through the intercession of the Holy Virgin Mary of Viru-Nigula.

Ahead of the pilgrimage, Bishop Philippe Jourdan, the Apostolic Administrator of Estonia, highlighted the spiritual meaning of pilgrimage.

“Pilgrimage is not just walking and praying," he said. "In the Catholic Church, a pilgrimage is traditionally primarily a journey of prayer, where the pilgrim visits places that are especially connected to the Virgin Mary and prays with the same trust with which a small child pleads with his mother—for themselves, for the Church, for the world. Many graces and blessings will remain a mystery between God and each individual person. The Church advises us to thank God even etiam ignotis, that is, for the graces we have received, although we do not know them, because we are not always aware of what God is doing in our lives and hearts.”

Pope Pius XI restored recognition of the Catholic Church of Estonia as a separate ecclesiastical entity in 1924. Before, Estonian Catholics belonged to the Diocese of Riga. This decision gave the Catholic Church of Estonia a new life and missionary spirit.

“We thank God and His Mother for the graces and blessings that the Estonian Catholic Church has received during the last 100 years, both in difficult and better times," said Bishop Jourdan. "We especially pray to God, through the intercession of His Holy Mother, to bless our Church with many graces in the new century that is now beginning. Among other things, dear brothers and sisters, I ask you to pray that the Church will soon have the beatification of our first Apostolic Administrator, Servant of God, Archbishop Eduard Profittlich SJ (1890-1942).”

The Bishop noted that participating in the Marian pilgrimage is important for many reasons, both spiritual and community-related.

“The pilgrimage to Viru-Nigula is an enriching experience that goes beyond simply visiting a holy place," he said. "It is an inner journey to better understand oneself and our faith, as well as a means to strengthen your connection with the community and God. We thank God especially for 100 years, and ask for the Church and the world, especially for peace, in Ukraine, in the world, and in our hearts.”