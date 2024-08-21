Caritas Philippines calls for strengthened ecological commitment

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo (yellow shirt), president of Caritas Philippines, leads the planting of mangrove trees during the 2nd Bike for Kalikasan (environment) event in Lobo town, Philippines. Photo by Mark Saludes

Caritas Philippines has renewed its call for more robust and strategic commitments to ecological care, aligning with Pope Francis’ message for the 2024 Season of Creation.

By Mark Saludes - Philippines, LiCAS News

“As stewards of the Church’s social action and ecology ministries, we must strengthen our commitment to ecological care through strategic, concrete, and impactful initiatives that address these urgent environmental crises,” Caritas Philippines said in a statement.

Caritas Philippines’ statement came in the wake of visible environmental degradation throughout the country, manifesting as coal and mining operations, reclamation projects, and oil spills.

These actions, it noted, are vivid examples of the creation’s distress, exacerbated by unsustainable economic activities.

In his message for this year’s Season of Creation, Pope Francis pointed out the dual-edged nature of technological advancements, highlighting that while they have propelled us forward, they also possess the potential to cause significant harm.

He stressed the importance of imposing ethical boundaries, particularly around artificial intelligence, to prevent these technologies from exacerbating human and environmental crises.

“In just a few decades, our power has increased frenetically. Despite impressive technological achievements, we have become a threat to many forms of life, including our own survival,” the Pope said.

Reflecting on the discussions from the 128th CBCP Plenary Assembly in July, Caritas Philippines outlined six priority eco-actions: bolstering integral ecology ministries, supporting interfaith celebrations of the global Feast of Creation, planning to divest from extractive industries by 2025, implementing a strict policy against unethical donations, combating plastic pollution, and advancing the 10 Million Solar Rooftops Challenge.

“It is our shared responsibility to act on behalf of those most affected by environmental degradation and climate change,” Caritas Philippines said.

The organization called on Filipinos to confront environmental degradation and human rights abuses, urging them to champion justice and safeguard the shared environment during the Season of Creation.

