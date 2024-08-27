Jesuit priest urges global action as Rohingya crisis deepens in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees examine the debris of their houses in Cox's Bazaar (AFP or licensors)

Father Jerry Gomes, a Jesuit priest and head of Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) programs in Bangladesh, has called for urgent global intervention as the Rohingya refugee crisis worsens.

By LiCAS News

Seven years after over 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to escape violence, escalating tensions and dwindling aid in overcrowded camps threaten their survival.

In an AsiaNews report, Fr. Gomes warned that Bangladesh cannot continue to bear the burden alone, urging the international community to take action.

“The violence in the camps continues, with incidents of theft, vandalism, murder, and kidnappings,” said Fr. Gomes, who has worked in Cox’s Bazar for seven years.

As Myanmar’s civil war rages, more Rohingya refugees continue to flee, further straining Bangladesh’s resources. He stressed that repatriation is not viable without peace in Myanmar.

“A peaceful and favorable atmosphere must be created so that all ethnic communities can live in harmony,” he said.

Since 2020, JRS has partnered with Caritas Bangladesh to provide education, psychological support, and vocational training to over 6,000 Rohingya children and adolescents.

However, a 70 percent funding gap hampers efforts. Out of 400,000 school-age children, only 300,000 attend learning centers. Rising violence in the camps further jeopardizes progress.

Fr. Gomes echoed Pope Francis’ 2017 call for global compassion and justice for the Rohingya, emphasizing the need for the international community to step up.

“The international community should address the issue of repatriation since Bangladesh cannot hold them for long,” he said, urging global action to secure peace in Myanmar and support the refugees.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.