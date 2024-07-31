Sri Lankan Cardinal criticizes government’s legislative focus, warns of threat to family values

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith speaks during an interview with AFP in Colombo on April 17, 2024 (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, has publicly criticized the Sri Lankan government’s legislative priorities, particularly its focus on introducing bills supporting same-sex marriages.

By LiCAS News

During a media briefing last week, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith accused the government of neglecting the pressing needs of the populace in favor of what he described as potentially harmful legislative changes.

The prelate specifically targeted two bills: one presented by MP Premnath Dolawatta supporting same-sex marriages, and another related to women’s rights, which he believes could undermine traditional family structures.

“The bill presented by Dolawatta, as well as the bill to be presented by the Government on women’s rights, both uncover an effort to create a very dangerous situation in Sri Lanka. An effort to sabotage marriage and family life. I believe this is wrong,” Cardinal Ranjith said.

He emphasized the Catholic Church’s stance on marriage, asserting that it should remain a union between a man and a woman.

“Marriage cannot take place between two men or two women. The family is the foundation of society, and every religion recognizes this to be true. If we allow the foundation of family to be shattered, we make way for destruction for the country. We cannot accept this,” he said.

While acknowledging the rights of individuals born with same-sex tendencies, Cardinal Ranjith argued against legalizing same-sex marriage, suggesting it would be an inappropriate course of action.

“We are bound to protect their rights. We believe that they should share equal opportunities as others in society. But incorporating this into law and making it a choice free for any individual to pursue is wrong as we believe,” he added.

On the topic of women’s rights, Cardinal Ranjith clarified the Church’s position, expressing support for women’s rights in general but opposing provisions that might allow for abortion, according to a NewsWire report.

“We have no issue with women’s rights. We support it. But under women’s rights, we cannot permit things such as abortions. Every child’s life is important. Every child is a gift from God and should be accepted by us,” he said.

Cardinal Ranjith also suggested that these legislative initiatives might be influenced by international pressures, pointing to similar trends in Western countries and noting the involvement of foreign diplomats and local politicians in supporting these causes.

