Saint Bakhita: Inspiring the education of girls across Africa

Father Charles Chilufya, S.J., director of the Justice and Ecology Office for the Jesuit Conference of Africa and Madagascar

Over 3000 girls in 80 Catholic schools are empowered through the Bakhita Partnership for Education through education and support to overcome the barriers girls face in five African countries.

By Sr. Katleho Khang, SNJM

Despite the fact that socio-economic and cultural barriers hinder girls’ academic and personal growth in the rural areas in Africa, Bakhita Partnership for Education (BPE) prioritizes access to quality education for girls in the heart of the continent.

In an interview with Vatican news, Father Charles Chilufya, SJ, a director of the Justice and Ecology Office for the Jesuit Conference of Africa and Madagascar highlighted the progress made in reintegrating girls into educational systems while emphasizing the ongoing need for environments that empower girls and ensure their safety in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

A holistic approach to girls' education

According to Fr Chilufya, this initiative reflects the Pope's call to prioritise education for all, especially the marginalised. “Pope Francis has often spoken about the value of education as a tool for hope and healing, especially in contexts of conflict and crisis”. In fact, the Pope emphasised education as an "act of hope" during his message for the first International Day of Human Fraternity on 4 February, 2021.

Fr Chilufya went on to note that “the Bakhita Partnership for Education’s efforts extend beyond the classroom. It provides psychosocial support and nurtures an environment where girls can thrive safely and confidently”.

The project's significance and community engagement

In a separate interview, Zambian Sister Bertha Chisanga, CPS, the project coordinator, indicated that schools participating in the program report higher retention rates, improved academic performance, and a decrease in early pregnancies and marriage among girls in Zambia. In is thus demonstarted that through provision of scholarships, many girls will secure a better future.

She added that through this project there has been a positive change of attitudes and perception about the education of girls in local communities. Sr Chisanga pointed out that creating transformative educational opportunities that are inclusive and tailored to equip girls with the necessary tools for personal and societal advancement are important to societies aiming to create safe environment for the girls.

Strategic partnerships for sustainable impact

Fr Chilufya also mentioned that the BPE’s achievements underscore the power of strategic partnerships in education. The initiative, which started in Kenya, Uganda and Zambia in 2021 and has since expanded to Tanzania and Malawi, aligns with government educational goals and has drawn support from international organizations.

"Our commitment is unwavering" said Fr Chilufya, adding that "we are dedicated to reaching more girls, transforming more lives, and advocating for a world where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow".



Referring finally, to the inspiration of St. Josephine Bakhita, the patron saint of Sudan who overcame her painful past of slavery to become a symbol of freedom and dignity, he said that they strive to ensure that every girl receives quality education, prioritizing the most vulnerable.

Listen to Father Charles Chilufya S.J.