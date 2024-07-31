Nigerian priest returns to ministry after two-week abduction

Father Mika Sueliman, a Nigerian priest who was recently released from captivity at the hands of bandits, talks about his recovery and return to priestly ministry in his parish in Damba.

By Sr. Katleho Khang, SNJM

Nigeria has seen an increase in kidnapping of citizens and priests in recent years.

Among the many priests abducted was Father Yakubu Mika Sueliman, whom bandits kidnapped on June 22 from his rectory at the parish of St. Raymond Catholic Church in the diocese Sokoto, in Nigeria’s Zamfara State. He spent two weeks at the hands of his kidnappers and was released on July 7.

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Sueliman confirmed that the medical care and psychological treatment he has received after his release has enabled him to rediscover himself and enhanced his recovery.

“I am back in priestly ministry,” he indicated, adding that he has forgiven his captors.

“I have forgiven the bandits for kidnapping me; I believe in forgiveness as a Christian, moreover as a priest,” said the 35-year-old Fr. Sueliman. “While in captivity, the constant fear that I could be killed any moment was traumatic. The living condition was appalling and sickening. I had sleepless nights and inability to comprehend my ordeal.”

He pointed out that it is difficult to protect priests in parts of Nigeria frequently attacked by bandits, “because the informants live among us.”



However, Fr. Sueliman expressed his belief that government security forces have the power to “help curb and address banditry activities in Nigeria.”

“This lived personal experience has reaffirmed and reawaken in me the consciousness that the faithfulness of God never ceases,” he added.

Fr. Sueliman expressed his gratitude for the many people who prayed for his release. “I thank the universal Church for their prayers until I was released,” he said.

Yet, the Nigerian priest recognized that he will need “more spiritual support, as I continue the psychological healing in my life.”

“In my spiritual journey, I am consoled by the positive response of the local Church, the Bishops in Nigeria and the global community,” he said.

Listen to Father Mika Sueliman