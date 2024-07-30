Catholic Church in India releases prayer guide book for Holy Year 2025

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão (center) at the release ceremony of the first four volumes of “Guidance of Prayer for the Holy Year 2025” on July 29, 2024, at the Archbishop's House in Panjim, Goa. Photo by Catholic Connect

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Catholic Conference of Bishops of India, releases the first four volumes of the series, “Guidance of Prayer for the Holy Year 2025,” in a ceremony held at the Archbishop’s House in Panjim.

By LiCAS News

The initiative is in response to Pope Francis’s call for a Year of Prayer leading up to the Jubilee 2025.

The series, comprising eight volumes in total, offers an in-depth exploration of prayer across various forms.

It serves as both an introduction and a reflective guide on the transformative power of prayer to encounter and experience God’s love.

Each volume draws on historical anecdotes and insights from revered saints, illuminating the central role of prayer in contemporary Church life.

The series highlights the writings of saints, providing practical guidance for engaging in meaningful conversations with God.

This collection is poised to become a vital resource for personal and communal prayer, addressing the needs of bishops, priests, deacons, catechists, and the broader faithful community.

As the Catholic Church approaches the Jubilee 2025, “Guidance of Prayer” is set to be a crucial tool for those aiming to enrich their spiritual journey and deepen their prayer practices, according to Catholic Connect, the official news service site of the Catholic bishops’ in India.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Bishop Simiao Purificaçao Fernandes, Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, Fr. Duming Gonsalves, and notable figures Mr. Nelson Fernandes and Ms. Annie Fernandes.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.