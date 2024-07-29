Children's futures hinge on transcending hatred

Women mourning at funeral for children killed in playground attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights. (AFP or licensors)

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem decries the tragic killing of 12 children in a playground attack in Majdal Shams on Saturday, and says that in this time of mourning, “we must honor their memories by renewing our commitment to pursue peace and reject violence.”

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

“In this time of mourning, we must honor their memories by renewing our commitment to peace and rejecting all forms of violence.”

This recommendation was made by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem in a message of condolences issued, on behalf of the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land (ACOHL), following the tragic killing of 12 children and teenagers in a playground attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams on Saturday, 28 July.

The playground attack

On Sunday, the United States blamed the event on the Iran-backed and Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, even if Hezbollah has denied any responsibility.

According to Reuters, the rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has raised the threat of a wider war in the Middle East, beyond the already devastating humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

Condemning the events, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its condolences and called for peace and coexistence.

'Unspeakable act of violence'

While acknowledging that “these innocent lives, full of hopes and dreams were taken in an unspeakable act of violence," it highlighted that words “cannot fully express the grief and indignation we feel in the face of such an abhorrent act of violence.”

Extending prayers and closeness to the victims’ families and loved ones, and to the entire Druze community in the Holy Land, the Patriarchate said the “unspeakable tragedy” will leave “a profound impact on us all.”

And insisting that "the cycle of violence must end,” it stated that, amid our mourning, we best honor those lost by pursuing peace and rejecting violence.

Appeal for mutual respect

“We urge all parties to seek understanding and mutual respect," members of the Patriarchate appealed, underscoring that "the future of our children and communities depends on it,” and they add: “Enough with this violence, hatred, and contempt!”

“We earnestly entreat all parties to abandon the path of conflict and arms,” and call for paths to pursue understanding and mutual respect.

The future of children and the welfare of our communities, the Patriarchate warned, “hinge upon our ability to transcend hatred and to embrace the principles of compassion and coexistence.”

Urgent need for peace to protect preciousness of life

Quoting Saint Paul's letter to the Romans, the message noted that "Nothing will be resolved by the evil of arms and war! Let us not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good!"

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem concluded by imploring the Lord to grant comfort and strength to the families of the victims, and praying that their memories “remind us of the preciousness of life” and “the urgent need for peace.”