Two Nigerian religious women abducted last week have been released unconditionally

Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of Christ

Two Nigerian religious women abducted last Tuesday, 7 January, as they travelled along Ufuma Road after attending a Vocational Association meeting in Ogboji, Anambra state, have been released.

In a statement shared with Vatican News, Sr. Maria Sobenna Ikeotuonye, the Secretary-General of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ, said the sisters were in good health.

“I bring to your notice in joy that our dear Sister Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Sister Grace Mariette Okoli, who were kidnapped in the evening of Tuesday, 7 January 2025, have been released unconditionally and in good health,” said Sr Ikeotuonye.

Sister Vincentia Maria is the Principal of Archbishop Charles Heerey Memorial Model Secondary School in Ufuma, while Sister Grace Mariette is a teacher at Immaculata Girls Model Secondary School in Nnewi.