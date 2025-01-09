Pray for the release of two Sisters kidnapped in Nigeria on Tuesday

Gunmen in Nigeria have abducted two religious women in the Orumba North Local Government area.

Vatican News

Sr. Maria Sobenna Ikeotuonye, the Secretary-General of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ, has called for prayers and expressed deep sadness over this unfortunate event.

The victims, Sr. Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Sr. Grace Mariette Okoli, were ambushed on Tuesday while traveling along Ufuma Road after attending a Vocational Association meeting in Ogboji.

"Sister Vincentia Maria is the Principal of Archbishop Charles Heerey Memorial Model Secondary School in Ufuma, and Sister Grace Mariette is a teacher at Immaculata Girls Model Secondary School in Nnewi. We commend our Sisters, Vincentia Maria and Grace Mariette, to the powerful intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary for their speedy release from the hands of their kidnappers. We solicit your fervent prayers and supplications to God that they may be released as soon as possible and come back to us safe and sound. Pray also that they may be released unconditionally," said Sr. Ikeotuonye.