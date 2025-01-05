Nigeria’s Archbishop Martins calls for an environment that enables small businesses to thrive

The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Nigerian Government and the country’s private sector to shift their focus from providing palliative solutions to engaging and empowering citizens through sustainable policies.

Neta Nwosu - Lagos

Archbishop Martins also called on the citizenry to cultivate an attitude of gratitude despite the challenges they may be facing.

Keep hope alive, take concrete action

In his 2025 New Year message, Archbishop Martins acknowledged the economic difficulties and hardships that many Nigerians are currently experiencing but emphasised the importance of maintaining hope and trust in God while taking concrete action to address these worrying issues.

The Lagos prelate stressed that the government and private sector must work together to create opportunities for skills acquisition, gainful employment, and soft loan opportunities for small and medium-scale industries rather than just providing palliatives. This, he said, would have a long-lasting positive impact on the nation’s economy.

Approach the New Year with optimism

Archbishop Martins also highlighted the need for a better enabling environment for small-sale businesses to thrive, citing the increased cost of doing business, the high cost of energy, and social amenities as major challenges. He emphasised that while price increases may be inevitable at times, they should be implemented at opportune times to avoid exacerbating the burden on citizens.

Archbishop Martines further invited Nigerians to approach the New Year with optimism, open-mindedness, love, and tolerance. He also urged the citizenry to reflect on their successes and failures, learn from their experiences, and look forward to the future with hope and optimism.

(The Catholic Herald -Nigeria)