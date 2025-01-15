The Rebirth of a Queen: a voice and a home for survivors in Nairobi, Kenya

As a childhood survivor of sexual and domestic violence, Kenya’s Pauline Akinyi Juma has rewritten her narrative as a survivor through empowerment, advocacy and healing. She is now helping other survivors and those who fall prey to human traffickers.

Vatican News.

In the heart of Nairobi, within Kibera, said to be the biggest slum in Africa, where her journey began, Pauline Akinyi Juma has become a beacon of hope for survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. She runs an emergency, short-term, and long-term safe house that rescues survivors from all parts of the country.

Trauma and resilience

Today, Pauline exemplifies resilience and compassion as the Executive Director of the Rebirth of a Queen Organisation. Pauline has transformed her own painful experience into a force for change.

Her life took a devastating turn at the age of 16 when she faced sexual violence, followed by domestic violence years later. “I grew up just wanting to be a girl, going to school and pursuing my dreams,” she reflects on the weight of her past. “But then I had to confront trauma… and that is how my passion for helping survivors developed," she told Vatican News. It is a passion that has become a lifelong commitment for others who have endured similar struggles.

A new year and a resource centre

Celebrating five years of advocacy for survivors, last December, Pauline’s organisation, Rebirth of a Queen, has grown from simply providing shelter to empowering survivors economically and psychologically. Pauline spoke about her excitement as she announced the launch of a dedicated resource centre designed to equip survivors with practical skills and job opportunities. “We want them to compete internationally, not just locally,” she emphasised. The new resource centre will include leatherworks, a computer lab, and a wellness centre, all emphasising her vision of a space where survivors can heal, grow, and thrive.

“We want to change the narrative around empowerment,” Pauline insists. “When we say ‘survivors,’ we want society to stop viewing them with pity. These are individuals who can be lawyers, advocates, and leaders.” She aims to create safe environments where survivors can share their aspirations without fear, embodying the strength they may not yet recognise in themselves.

Rebirth of Queen organisation, Nairobi, Kenay

Initiatives led by survivors

The significance of survivor-led initiatives is crucial in Pauline’s work.

The importance of survivor-led initiatives is central to Pauline’s philosophy. For her, “survivors bring their experiences… they know the solutions.” As a result, she advocates for their voices to be heard and their involvement in discussions about their futures. Her collaboration with organisations like Talitha Kum reflects a growing acknowledgement that survivors should have a voice and actively participate in shaping the policies and programs to support them.

Despite the troubling rise in femicide and gender-based violence in Kenya, Pauline is optimistic. She emphasises the urgent need for communities to engage in dialogue if society’s attitudes towards women and survivors are to change: “We need to start protecting each other,” she urges.

Pauline envisions expanding the Rebirth of a Queen project into neighbouring countries, creating a regional support network for survivors across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi. “We are all survivors; we all speak the same language,” she passionately states. Her aspirations also include establishing a dedicated school for vulnerable children and ensuring that access to education is never a barrier for those who have endured trauma.

No support is too small

Pauline’s steadfast belief in the power of community and support is evident in every initiative she pursues. “No support is little,” she asserts. From mentorship to technical assistance, every contribution plays a role in building a brighter future for survivors. Even a simple gesture of encouragement can profoundly impact a young woman in need.

As she reflects on her journey, Pauline Akinyi Juma remains dedicated to uplifting those around her. “I want them to grow beyond the limitations that I have faced,” she declares.

In her work, she envisions the potential for transformation of individual survivors and society. Through her strength, vision, and tireless advocacy, Pauline is forging a new narrative—one where survivors of sexual violence are empowered and supported.