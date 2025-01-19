Conference of the Religious in Mozambique expresses solidarity with victims of Cyclone Dikeledi

The Conference of Religious Institutes of Mozambique (CIRMO) has communicated its closeness and solidarity with those affected by Cyclone Dikeledi, which recently struck the northern region and parts of central Mozambique.

Rogerio Maduca – Beira

In a statement signed by the organisation's president, Father José Joaquim, the religious state that they "are united in thought and prayer and extend their most sincere condolences to the grieving families, solidarity to the survivors, and fraternal communion to the pastoral workers present in the affected areas."

According to the United Nations, the death toll stands at five.

Devastating effects of Dikeledi

Cyclone Dikeledi made landfall south of Ilha de Moçambique as a tropical cyclone on the afternoon of 13 January and re-entered the Mozambique Channel the following day. The Cyclone has had a devastating impact on several districts, destroying over 15 000 houses, many health facilities, one bridge and hundreds of schools

In the same document, the religious leaders appeal for humanitarian on behalf of those affected. They call on people of goodwill, within or outside Mozambique to help.

Tropical cyclone Dikeledi also struck Madagascar.

According to the National Risk and Disaster Management Programme of Madagascar (BNGRC), the death toll stands at three, more than 7,000 people have been affected across Analanjirofo, Diana and Sava regions, northern Madagascar.