Catholic Bishops in northern Uganda identify alcohol and drug abuse as factors contributing to insecurity

Catholic Bishops in Northern Uganda have decried the high level of alcohol and drug abuse among the young population in the area. They say it is one of the major causes of insecurity in the area.

Fr. Isaac Ojok - Koboko Municipality

Towards the end of the Ecclesiastical Provincial Peace and Prayer Week held in Koboko Municipality, Arua Diocese, the Catholic Bishops of Uganda drawn from the Dioceses of Lira, Arua, Nebbi, and Gulu observed that the majority of young citizens in the sub-region are engaged in excessive alcohol and drug abuse. They note that the drugs are also harmful to the health of young people still in their prime.

Diocesan Counseling ministry

The indulgence of youth in drug abuse is also leading to mental health issues and becoming a significant challenge for society, the Bishops said. They have since called for the immediate intervention from all stakeholders. According to the Bishops, there is urgent need for awareness and sensitization programmes aimed at young people, especially those most at risk.

Bishop Sabino Ochan Odoki of the Diocese of Arua revealed that his Diocese has established a counseling ministry to provide counseling services and rehabilitation for victims of abuse, especially young mothers and their children.

Appeal for peace and co-existence

For his part, Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok of Lira Diocese disclosed that drug abuse unfortunately also leads to sexual abuse and violence. Bishop Dominic Eibu of Kotido Diocese, who attended the week of peace and prayer at the invitation of the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Gulu, appealed to all peace-loving people to refrain from violence. He cited the region of the Karamojong people -agro-pastoral herders of northeastern Uganda where communities have suffered from high levels of conflict and insecurity for many years.