Cameroon: Catholic Bishops urge President Biya to step aside ahead of October elections

As Cameroon prepares for a pivotal presidential election in October 2025, Catholic Bishops across the nation are amplifying their calls for President Paul Biya to step down, citing health concerns and his advanced age.

Paschal Norbert - Buea

President Paul Biya, 92, has been in power for 42 years, making him the world’s oldest head of state. Though he has not officially declared his candidacy, his New Year’s address hinted at intentions to remain in office, a move that has led religious leaders and some political observers to call on him to step aside.

A call for the freedom of expression

Bishop Barthelemy Yaouda Hourgo of the Catholic Diocese of Yagoua, speaking on Equinoxe TV, spoke about frustrations facing Cameroonians.

The Bishop’s passionate plea underscored the mounting frustration among Cameroonians who have endured years of political stagnation and conflict, including a separatist crisis in the English-speaking regions and the ongoing threat of Boko Haram in the Far North.

Adding to the disquiet, Bishop Emmanuel Abbo of the Catholic Diocese of Ngaoundere expressed dismay at the government’s stifling of dissent.

A Jubilee Year and an Election Year

Archbishop Samuel Kleda of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Douala was unequivocal in his opposition to another term for President Biya, calling it “not realistic.” Speaking on Radio France Internationale (RFI), he reminded listeners of the finite nature of human life and leadership: “At some point, we leave this world. We are not immortal,” he said.

Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé took a reflective approach, urging the faithful to exercise their historical responsibility.

“We are entering a jubilee year and an election year,” he said, adding, “I urge the faithful to assume their responsibilities towards the nation.”

The Bishops’ collective stance comes as they convene in Buea for their 48th Plenary Assembly, which will close on 11 January.

(CISA)