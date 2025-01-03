Apostolic Nuncio delivers Pope Francis’ message to Zambian President

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema acknowledged the Catholic Church’s role in supporting the country’s debt restructing efforts during a meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia, Archbishop Gianluca Perici.

Agenzia Fides.

The Apostolic Nuncio visited the country’s State House on 31 December 2024.

During the meeting, President Hichilema highlighted the Church’s significant contributions, noting that they align with Zambia’s debt reduction and economic recovery goals.

Contribution to education and healthcare

The President thanked Pope Francis for his leadership in calling for the cancellation of debt held by the world’s developing countries.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many low-income developing countries have experienced debt distress.

According to President Hichilema, the support received is part of Zambia’s efforts to seek debt cancellation within the G20 framework. The President also mentioned that his administration is committed to using the funds resulting from debt reduction for strategic investments and international trade partnerships to promote the country’s development.

President Hichilema further emphasised the government’s commitment to working closely with religious institutions, particularly the Catholic Church, which he said, has made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social welfare in Zambia. He stated that the inclusive policy of collaborating with religious entities is vital for ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

Special goodwill message from Pope Francis

The Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Perici, shared a special message from Pope Francis to President Hichilema, encouraging cooperation between the Church and the Zambian Government in light of the World Day of Peace commemorated on 01 January 2025.

Pope Francis highlighted peace, harmony, and debt cancellation themes, calling for stronger ties between the Holy See and Zambia. The Zambian President thanked the Nuncio for the message and reiterated his appreciation for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation when he visited the Vatican in 2022.

Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Mulambo Haimbe, added that Pope Francis’s message reflects Zambia’s long-standing diplomatic relations with the Holy See.

This year 2025, marks the 60th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Zambia.