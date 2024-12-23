Uganda's Catholic Bishops urge strengthening of families

As the world celebrates Christmas, the Catholic Bishops of Uganda are calling for renewed focus on the family as the bedrock of society.

Christopher Kisekka – Kampala

In their Christmas message, delivered by Bishop Anthony Joseph Zziwa, the Ordinary of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese and Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC), the Bishops urged families to reflect on their role in nurturing love, peace, and stability, in line with the example set by the Holy Family of Nazareth.

Build and repair family bonds at Christmas

Bishop Zziwa emphasized that Christmas provides an opportunity to re-live the mystery of God’s incarnation, symbolised by the name Emmanuel—meaning "God with us"—and to strengthen family bonds that reflect this divine presence.

"Christmas is a time for families to reflect on the teachings of Christ and renew their commitment to creating loving and supportive homes,” he noted.

The damaging effects of technology on families

However, the Bishops acknowledged the mounting challenges families face in today’s society, including high living costs, the pressures of modern education, and inadequate healthcare. They expressed concern over the damaging effects of technology on family dynamics and the disturbing rise in violence, parental neglect, and the breakdown of family structures.

"We are alarmed by the growing number of children abandoned or abused, often by frustrated parents," Bishop Zziwa said, calling for collective action to restore dignity to families, including single-parent households, and to ensure that children's rights are safeguarded.

The Bishops also underscored the importance of governmental support for the family, urging the enforcement of laws that uphold the integrity of marriage and family life. "Laws must be passed to protect the family and should never dilute its core values," they stressed, highlighting the essential role of legislation in maintaining social stability.

Pray for the country's healing

In addition to focusing on family issues, the Bishops called for national reflection on Uganda's broader socio-economic and political challenges. With rising unemployment, political divisions, and increasing poverty, the Bishops urged all Ugandans to pray for the country's healing, urging that "Christmas is the perfect time to commit these concerns to God, asking for guidance towards a more peaceful, prosperous, and democratic society."

Embrace the Jubilee Year for spiritual renewal

The Bishops also reminded the faithful of Pope Francis' declaration of 2025 as a Jubilee Year, urging Catholics to embrace spiritual renewal and strengthen relationships with God, one another, and the world.

In closing, the Bishops reiterated their message on the importance of the family as the foundation of society, urging both the state and citizens to protect this vital institution for the good of the nation. They wished all Ugandans a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year, calling for continued reflection on the centrality of family in the coming year.