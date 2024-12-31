Southern African Bishops call for a Jubilee Year that fosters unity, inclusivity, and participation

On Sunday, 29 December, several dioceses of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) joined the Universal Church on the Feast of the Holy Family to inaugurate the Jubilee Year.

Sheila Pires – Pretoria

The Archbishop of Bloemfontein, Zolile Mpambani and Bishop Joao Rodrigues of Tazaneen Diocese told Vatican News that the Jubilee Year serves as a model for fostering unity, inclusivity, and active participation.

Meanwhile, in Kokstad and Queenstown Dioceses, Bishops Thulani Victor Mbuyisa and Siphiwo Paul Vanqa encouraged the people of God to be “sources of hope” in their communities and to embody the Jubilee Year’s missionary spirit.

Jubilee Year Candles

The Diocese of Aliwal North dedicates the opening of the Jubilee Year to the youth. According to Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito, the Jubilee year is an opportunity to accompany young people spiritually and emotionally.

Parish representatives of the dioceses that launched the Jubilee Year on Sunday, 29 December, received a Jubilee Candle and the Prayer for the Jubilee, translated into local languages.

The rest of the dioceses in the SACBC region are expected to launch the Jubilee Year in early January 2025.