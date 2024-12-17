Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Chido brings heavy rains, strong winds, and devastation

After the unimaginable destruction on the French Island of Mayotte, Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Pemba, the capital of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province. Most of northern Mozambique and southern Malawi were already bracing themselves for the worst.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

According to a reliefweb update, Tropical Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday, 15 December, bringing strong winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall exceeding 250 mm in 24 hours.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) said Chido has already destroyed more than 5,800 houses, 41 classrooms were partially damaged, and power poles came down, affecting 2,500 families. The figures are bound to increase as the assessment is ongoing.

People reserving battery power for essential calls

Speaking to a colleague in Pemba, Vatican News was told of very strong winds and power outages. Communication, in the region, is difficult as mobile communications are on and off. It is also difficult to charge phones as there is no power. Residents are saving power on their phones for essential calls.

Before hitting Mozambique, Chido left in its trail, unimaginable devastation on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, situated at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel. When it hit Mayotte, Chido made landfall as a Category 4 Cyclone with winds of over 220 km/h. Entire neighbourhoods were flattened.

A satellite image shows buildings near College de Kwale after the Cyclone Chido

Threat to Malawi and Zimbabwe

As of 16 December, “Chido continues to advance inland from Mozambique into Malawi with an intensity that is still at the minimal stage of a moderate tropical storm.

“The centre of the system has passed over southern Malawi, bringing strong winds and rain (100-150 mm). It will later re-enter Mozambique in Tete Province and north of Sofala and Manica provinces. It is expected to dissipate near Zimbabwe on 17 December. Residents of Mozambique and Malawi are encouraged to follow the evolution of weather forecasts through their national meteorological services,” said an update from reliefweb.