Apostolic Nuncio in South Africa lauds Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue

The Papal representative in South Africa has lauded the Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue organised by the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) Department of Ecumenism, Interreligious Dialogue, and Dialogue with the Secular World.

SACBC Communications - Pretoria

In a conversation with the SACBC Communication office Archbishop Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński emphasized the significance of fostering understanding and mutual respect and expressed gratitude to the SACBC Department of Ecumenism for organizing the event and highlighted the Catholic Church’s longstanding commitment to interreligious dialogue.

“First of all, I am very grateful to the Department of Interreligious Dialogue of the SACBC for this invitation, and I’m also honoured to have been invited to say the closing prayer,” said Archbishop Jagodziński.

Unity of God and Unity in God

In an interview, the Apostolic Nuncio in South Africa recalled Pope Francis; 2019 Abu Dhabi declaration on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together and noted the importance of such engagements for overcoming prejudices and learning from one another.

The Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue under the theme ‘Unity of God and Unity in God’ held recently at St John Vianney Major Seminary, Pretoria, saw the participation of Bishop Jan de Groef of Bethlehem Diocese, representatives from Christian and Muslim communities, including representatives from the Church of Scientology. Also in attendance were Catholic institutions of higher learning, as well as a representative from the Iranian Embassy, and members from the Monastic Interreligious Dialogue (DIM-MID).

South Africa Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue

interreligious dialogue among communities

Archbishop Jagodziński also thanked the guest speakers, Fr. William Skudlarek a monk of Saint John’s Abbey in Minnesota USA and Secretary General of DIM·MID, and the Muslim scholar, academic, philosopher, and theologian Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali from Iran for emphasizing the importance of “interreligious dialogue” among communities.

The Polish-born Vatican Diplomat lamented the loss of sacred spaces in some societies, where churches are repurposed for secular uses. “Many countries,” he said, “especially in so-called Occidental countries” church buildings have been transformed into “bars and shops” a reality that Archbishop Jagodziński described as both painful and humiliating.

He said, “This is very painful” and “humiliating” and urged Catholics and Christians to reflect deeply on whether their actions align with God’s will or personal desires. “When we reflect about our faiths, about many issues in the church, we should ask ourselves if this is really the will of God or this is our will, our desire,” he said.

Archbishop Jagodziński expressed hope for fruitful outcomes from the dialogue and gratitude for participating in such an event early in his mission to Southern Africa.