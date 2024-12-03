Living a renewed commitment to communicating the Gospel of Hope

The Daughters of St Paul in West Africa (Nigeria-Ghana) met in Abuja recently r to evaluate their journey together as consecrated women who are called to be St Paul alive today.

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Abuja

The Delegation Meeting was held in view of the preparation for their 12th General Chapter that will take place in Rome in September 2025. The theme of the forthcoming Chapter is “Impelled by the fire of the Spirit, listening to contemporary humanity and communicating the Gospel of hope.”

Reading the signs of the times

According to the Delegate Superior, Sr Josephine Idowu, “this meeting was convened to help the sisters reflect together on their community and apostolic activities of the past five years and to see concretely how to move with the signs of the times.”

A key moment during this meeting was the visit of the present superior general of the congregation, Sr Anna Caiazza and the general secretary, Sr Carmen Christi, from Rome. This was their first visit to West Africa (Nigeria and Ghana). Sr Caiazza was thankful for the good work the Daughters of St Paul are doing in the region. she encouraged them to “remain focused on Jesus the Divine Master who calls, enlightens and strengthens them each day as communicators of the Gospel.”

A life of gratitude, trust, faith and zeal

Despite the challenging economic times and insecurity in the West Africa region, the Daughters of St Paul continue to proclaim the Gospel through the media (print, audiovisuals, radio and internet) with much courage and commitment.

As the Church prepares for the celebration of the Jubilee Year in 2025, the sisters have resolved to live this time of grace with a renewed sense of gratitude, trust, faith and zeal in their various apostolic activities and animations.