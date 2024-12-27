Guinea-Bissau: A call for Christmas goodwill and a Jubilee accompanied by concrete actions

In light of the political and social challenges facing Guinea-Bissau, the Bishop of the Diocese of Bissau, Jose Lampra Cá, has urged Guinean Christians and the broader population to remain hopeful, prioritise peaceful coexistence and fraternity, particularly during this festive season.

Casimiro Cajucam - Bissau

In his Christmas message, shared with Vatican News and Radio Sol Mansi, Bishop Lampra Cá emphasised that the humble and simple birth of Jesus Christ should inspire a spirit of sharing, solidarity, and love for others.

Promote common good and dialogue

The Bishop called upon Christians and all Guineans to reinforce their bonds of unity and mutual respect, encouraging them to view cultural, religious, and social differences as opportunities for promoting peaceful coexistence.

Bishop Lampra Cá also issued a special appeal to the country's political leaders, urging them to work for the common good by fostering dialogue, transparency, and dedication to public service.

"In this spirit of Christmas, I urge all Christians and Guineans to strengthen their bonds of unity and mutual respect, viewing our cultural, religious, and social differences as gifts that enrich our coexistence," said the Guinean prelate. He added, "May this Christmas inspire politicians to embrace understanding and dialogue, always placing the well-being of our nation above private interests."

Celebrating the Jubilee in Guinea-Bissau

The Bishop further announced that the country's official celebration to kick-start the Jubilee Year 2025 will take place on 29 December 2024 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Candelaria in Bissau.

"The Jubilee is an opportunity for renewal, a strengthening of spiritual values, accompanied by concrete actions that reflect our Christian faith," said the Bishop.

He continued, "The Jubilee Year will be a special time for all of us, an invitation to reflection, spiritual renewal, and the strengthening of our faith. May this period energise us to live more united and committed to God's values and the common good of our society."