Disasters highlight Africa's vulnerabilities, says Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana

Archbishop Julien Kabore, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, has emphasised that both natural and man-made disasters pose significant challenges to communities worldwide, particularly in Africa. He noted that the continent's vulnerabilities are exacerbated by poverty, environmental degradation, and social inequalities.

Robert Dela Yao Mawuenyegah – Accra

Archbishop Kabore made the remarks at the opening of a three-day "Training of Trainers" Workshop on Community-Led Disaster Risk Management for Caritas Directors and Technical Staff, held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

RECOWAS/CERAO called to action

In his address, Archbishop Kabore referenced Pope Francis' encyclical, Laudato Si, stating, “We are not helpless in the face of these challenges. Rather, this is a call to act with courage and creativity, working together to protect our common home and uphold the dignity of all people,” said the prelate.

The Nuncio assured the approximately fifty participants from countries of the Regional Episcopal Conferences of West Africa Region (RECOWA/CERAO), of the Holy See’s support and encouragement. The Caritas workshop, he said, embodies the Church’s mission by empowering leaders to develop community-centered strategies for disaster preparedness and response.

Participants at the RECOWA/CERAO Caritas meeting

Investing in community resilience

Archbishop Kabore pointed out that equipping communities to take ownership of their safety aligns with the principles of solidarity, subsidiarity, and compassion -all which are foundational to the Church's mission and social teaching.

The Nuncio further encouraged participants to approach their work not only with technical skills but also with a pastoral heart, reminding them that disaster risk management is fundamentally about restoring hope and dignity to those most affected.

Being accountable to communities

The workshop was facilitated by Gisele Henriques, a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Technical Advisor. It was officially opened by Bishop Gabriel Edoe Kumodji, SVD, Bishop of Keta-Akatsi and Episcopal President of Caritas Ghana. Delegates to the Accra gathering included Monsignor Pierre Cibambo, President of Caritas Africa; Ms. Lucy Esipila, Regional Executive Coordinator of Caritas Africa; and Mr. Richard Akurugu, National Director of Caritas Ghana.

In his remarks, Msgr. Cibambo expressed that the gathering of Caritas Directors is a valuable opportunity to enhance their awareness and capacity to fulfill their mission effectively. He emphasised the importance of being accountable to the communities they serve and to upholding human dignity and the common good.