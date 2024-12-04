Catholic Bishops of Liberia review their participation and engagement with the Synod on Synodality

In keeping with their usual end-of-year meeting, the three Bishops of Liberia—Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, Archdiocese of Monrovia; Bishop Anthony Fallah Borwah, of Gbarnga Diocese and President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL); and Bishop Andrew Jagaye Karnley, Diocese of Cape Palmas—met recently in Monrovia for the Bishops’ plenary.

Fr. Alexander K. Gbamoquelli, II - Monrovia

Among other discussions, the Bishops’ meeting began by receiving end-of year reports from heads of national departments and spent time reviewing Liberia’s participation at the Second Session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which took place in Rome from 2 October to 27 October 2024.

Present for the opening day of the meeting was the Apostolic Nuncio to Liberia, Archbishop Walter Erbi.

Liberia’s participation at the Synod

In his Synod report to the Bishops, the President of CABICOL, Bishop Borwah, welcomed the Bishops and updated them on the representation made by the Church of Liberia at the final session of the Synod on Synodality.

Bishop Borwar also gave an overview of major themes arising from the Synod on Synodality sessions that have taken place in Rome. He said an overarching theme of the Synod was that of listening to what the Holy Spirit is saying, particularly before making any decision.

“Decision-making regarding the Church matter must be done in consultation with the Holy Spirit,” Bishop Borwar said.

The Annual One Dollar campaign

The Secretary General of CABICOL, Fr Dennis C. Nimene, presented the Secretariat report. In his report, Fr Nimene said the Church in Liberia would listen more and stay close to the people by being prophetic and by speaking out on concerns that leaders of the country need to hear.

Fr Nimene updated the Bishops regarding ongoing renovations at the Secretariat. He further appealed to the Bishops to continue sustaining and encouraging the Annual One Dollar Campaign under the Church Support Fund in their respective dioceses. Reference was also made to the planning of the National Priests Gathering.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia

Looking forward to the 2025 Jubilee Year

Ms Wilhelmena Browne-Wiles, Director of the National Catholic Health Council; Fr P. Sumo-Varfee Molubah, of the National Catholic Education Secretariat (NCES), and Ms Gwendolyn Myers, the National Youth Coordinator, also presented reports to the Bishops. Similarly, representatives from Justice and Peace, Caritas, Formation and the Seminaries also presented their reports.

In closing, the Bishops of Liberia said they were looking forward to the 2025 Jubilee Year, which will officially open on 24 December 2024 with the rite of the Opening of the Holy Door of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter by the Holy Father, Pope Francis.