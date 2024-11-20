Southern African Catholic Bishops’ solidarity visit emphasised Church’s call for dialogue in Mozambique

Solidarity to visit to Mozambique by the SACBC and SACC delegation led by Bishop Sipuka (SACBC)

The president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) says the recently concluded solidarity visit to Mozambique emphasised the church’s call for dialogue in the Southern African nation

Sheila Pires – Pretoria

Speaking about the two-day visit, Bishop Sithembele Anton Sipuka said that during the meeting with the Catholic Bishops of Mozambique at the close of their plenary session, the Bishops expressed deep concerns about the recent election.

Mozambican Bishops urge peaceful ways of dissent

According to Bishop Sipuka, the Mozambican Bishops were concerned about reports of electoral irregularities and the alleged excessive use of force by police. However, they also urged citizens to avoid violent responses and to seek peaceful ways of expressing their dissatisfaction.

During the solidarity visit the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) together with representatives of the South African Council of Churches (SACC), met with the Mozambican Catholic Bishops, Christian Council of Mozambique and other religious leaders, who shared the urgency of increasing the Churches' involvement in advocating for peaceful dialogue amid escalating tensions.

Dialogue as way forward

The SACBC/SACC Solidarity visit to Mozambique

According to Bishop Sipuka, the meetings with the Deputy Minister of Justice and representatives of the South African Embassy in Mozambique, highlighted the “seriousness” of the situation and stressed the need for “dialogue as the most viable way forward.”

Although time constraints prevented the delegation from meeting with Mozambican “political parties, and civil society groups,” Bishop Sipuka believes that the visit “heightened the sense of urgency” around the need for talks among stakeholders, including efforts by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the political tensions in Mozambique.

National Day of Prayer for Peace – 24 Nov.

At the end of the November plenary session held in Matola, the Mozambican Bishops announced a National Day of Prayer for Peace set for November 24, on the feast day of Christ the King.

In the meantime, the SACBC and SACC plan to stay “connected with the Mozambican church to provide continued support and determine any further steps that may be required to assist in promoting peace in Mozambique,” said Bishop Sipuka.

In a statement shared with the SACBC Communication office, the SACC has called on the South African government “to use all of its influence to encourage all political formations in Mozambique to come together for the sake of the future of the country, and put aside their narrow political party interests, in service to the people of Mozambique.”