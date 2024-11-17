Nigerian women religious against human trafficking meet to re-think and strategise partnerships

The members of the Nigerian Conference of Women Religious Against Human Trafficking (NCWRAHT) gathered in Abuja for their annual conference from the 12-15 of November 2024

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

The group is made up of consecrated women from different religious congregations working in various parts of Nigeria. They gathered in Abuja to reflect better on their networking activities with the stakeholders they partner with in the fight against human trafficking.

Beyond collaboration, towards more engagement

According to Sr Teresa Ani CM, Coordinator of the network, “The three-day event was necessary for taking stock together of their annual plans and activities.” As they reflected and shared at the conference, Sr Ani said, “It was apparent to all present that, today it is no longer enough to only collaborate with stakeholders as consecrated women in antitrafficking activities. Engaging them actively, with a focus on revitalized strategies to enhance networking is key to a better collaboration.”

Among the panelists at the Conference were Barrister Onome Oriakhi of Caritas Nigeria, Mrs Martha Hwande and Mrs Uchenna Ndidigwe of the Catholic Women Organization, Mr Samson Haruna of the Catholic Men Organization, Sr Gladys Odigwe fsp (NCWR Abuja) and Dr Inya Ode of Lux Terra Foundation.

The sisters also paid a courtesy visit to the national office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Abuja, to further strengthen their network with the Agency.