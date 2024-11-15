Kenyan Bishops call for integrity and justice amidst political turmoil

In a poignant Press Statement issued Thursday, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) addressed a myriad of pressing issues negatively impacting the nation, urging renewed integrity and justice in the face of escalating political tensions. The Bishops express deep concern over the deteriorating political landscape, marked by persistent wrangling, corruption, and an alarming culture of deceit

Sr. Mary Adelaide Ndilu I.H.M. - Nairobi

In their Thursday Statement, delivered during the ongoing plenary assembly, the Bishops highlighted the urgent need for leaders to prioritise the welfare of Kenyans over personal and political interests.

Unjust use of position and authority

They lamented the ongoing political self-interest that has overshadowed essential governance, pointing out that this has fostered an environment of mistrust and disillusionment among citizens.

“The elected leaders have been mandated to fulfil roles conferred to them by the Constitution. They are among the highest-paid legislators in the world. We are troubled by their heightened insensitivity and irresponsibility in carrying out their tasks, allowing themselves to be captured and compromised in corrupt deals,” the statement read.

Among the specific issues raised, the Bishops addressed widespread corruption that has infiltrated various sectors of government, emphasising that corruption may not always involve financial benefits but the unjust use of position and authority or abuse of office.

Alarming trend of un-kept promises

Referring to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) they underscored the importance of the Government paying dues to essential service providers because when the Government fails, it harms vulnerable communities. The prelates cited the neglect of Faith-Based Hospitals which are owed billions of Kenya shillings in dues.

Furthermore, the Bishops took a firm stance against the alarming trend of un-kept promises by elected leaders, warning that a culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect that Kenyans deserve. Kenyans, the Bishops said, must always be led by the truth.

Worrying reports of abductions and disappearances

The Bishops also expressed serious concern over the blatant recurring incidents of reported abductions, disappearances, torture and the increasing murder of women. Many families are still grappling with the loss of their children who were brutally killed, injured, or went missing following what is referred to as “Gen Z demonstrations” in June 2024. Most of these victims had raised concerns about the rampant corruption within and outside the Government. The Bishops further wondered, “Who is abducting these people, and is the Government unable to stop these abductions and killings?”

Protect the life of every human person in Kenya

Referring to the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, Article 26, the Kenyan prelates appealed to the authorities to protect the life of every human person in Kenya, urging the Government “to take the lead in following the law, which the leadership took an oath to uphold and defend at all times.”

In a particular call to action, the KCCB denounced the selfish agenda aimed at extending the terms of elected leaders from five years to seven years, positing that such moves threaten the democratic principles that underpin the nation. They asserted, “A two-term limit of ten years, as given by the current Constitution, is ample time for any visionary political leader to leave a strong legacy if they perform.” The KCCB members emphasised that Kenya has matters of national concern such as the crumbling Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) education system, health care services, reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a huge block of educated but unemployed youth and fighting the monster of corruption among others, that are top priorities.

Kenyans yearning for change and accountability

While Kenya navigates these turbulent waters, the Bishops’ message resonates with a deep yearning for change and accountability.

In a spirit of prayer and hope, KCCB invites the country’s leaders to be guided by the values of justice, mercy, humility and selflessness. They say honesty should underpin good leadership and governance according to God’s will.

The Statement of the Kenyan Bishops serves as a timely reminder of the moral imperative to pursue the common good and echoes the enduring call for peace.