Archbishop of Accra calls for Novena Prayers ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections

The Catholic Archbishop of Ghana's Archdiocese of Accra, John Bonaventure Kwofie, C.S.Sp is rallying priests, religious and the lay faithful in Accra for a spiritual preparation ahead of the 2024 national elections expected in the West African nation in December

Gabriel Asempa Antwi – Accra

In a Pastoral Letter addressed to God's people in the Archdiocese, Archbishop Kwofie urged the faithful to join in a Novena to Divine Mercy, seeking God’s intervention for peaceful, transparent, and fair elections.

Novena of Divine Mercy

The Novena, which began on Wednesday, 27 November, and concludes on Friday, December 6, 2024, will be a time of prayer and reflection for the peace and stability of the country during the elections.

"I, therefore, entreat all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Accra to offer a Novena to Divine Mercy to implore God's mercy and for peaceful elections," Archbishop Kwofie said in his letter.

"I ask all Priests and Religious to announce and organize this Novena in all the Churches in the Archdiocese," he added.

Ghana votes on 7 December

On Saturday, 7 December, the nearly 18.8 million Ghanaians registered to vote are expected to take part in the country's ninth general election since multiparty politics was reintroduced in the early 1990s.

With a reputation for orderly transfer of power between administrations in the last 30 years, the country has had a series of closely fought but peaceful polls.

The current Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and a former head of state, Mr. John Mahama, are the two leading candidates in contention to win the poll.

Respect democratic processes

In a communique issued on 15 November at the end of their 2024 Plenary Assembly in the Obuasi Diocese, the Episcopal Conference of Ghana re-echoed their call for all persons and institutions to respect democratic practices related to the election of public officers.

"We have consistently made appeals for peaceful elections in the country through our Communiques, Pastoral Letters and Press Statements, emphasizing the need for non-violence, respect for democratic processes, and the promotion of unity and national cohesion. We have often made such appeals in the lead-up to general elections, calling on political parties, candidates, and citizens to exercise restraint, avoid hate speech, and respect the rule of law," the Bishops said.