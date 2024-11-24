Cabo Verde: Teams of Our Lady attend international meeting in Fatima

The Cabo Verde region of the Teams of Our Lady was prominently present at the international event held in Fatima, Portugal, which took place recently. The meeting was held at Fatima’s Paul VI Pastoral Centre

Radio Nova de Maria - Cabo Verde

The delegation of sixteen participants, included Cabo Verde’ Spiritual Director, Father Joao Augusto Martins. Their presence was highly appreciated by other team members who were also in Portugal. They immersed themselves in an atmosphere of faith, communion, and sharing. They , enthusiastically represented the movement’s charism and spirituality.

Teams of Our Lady

Teams of Our Lady is an international lay movement in the Catholic Church designed to enrich marriage spirituality and improve good marriages. Couples who are members of Teams of Our Lady work towards increasing and improving their prayer life, with the goal of growing closer to God and each other. Teams usually comprise couples whose marriages have been blessed in the Church.

Participating at the Fatima meeting

The Fatima outing provided opportunities for reflection, prayer and renewing friendships among team members worldwide. Panel discussions centred around living in communion, deepening faith and building strong family relations.

The final Eucharist Celebration was held in Fatima’s Basilica of the Holy Trinity. It was celebrated by Portugal’s Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon, Alexandre Palma.