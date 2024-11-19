Bishops of Ghana urge renewal of faith, environmental action in end-of-plenary message

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has issued a call for unity, hope, and action as they concluded their Annual Plenary Assembly in Obuasi Diocese. The Assembly, held recently, focused on pressing national issues, the Church's mission, and the need for a renewed commitment to the environment and social justice

Gabriel Asempa Antwi – Accra

The communiqué, issued by the Bishops at the St. Thomas Cathedral, emphasised the central theme of “Proclaiming Christ as Hope for the Church and Ghana.” The Bishops also address several key concerns facing Ghana today, including the upcoming 2024 general elections, environmental degradation, and the ongoing conflict in Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Proclaiming Christ amid challenges

The Bishops reminded the faithful of the Church's core mission: to proclaim Christ as the source of hope.

"The Church’s mandate is to proclaim Christ as Lord and to make disciples," the communiqué stated, urging Catholics to renew their efforts in sharing the Gospel with those struggling with their faith, especially in light of the 2021 census, which showed a decline in the Catholic population in Ghana. The Bishops emphasised the urgency of re-engaging those who have drifted from the faith, stating that "the Christian message is the only answer to modern man's questions."

Environmental crisis and responsibility

A major point of concern was Ghana's environmental crisis, particularly the destructive impact of illegal mining, known as "galamsey," which continues to ravage the country's natural resources. In the Ashanti region, where the plenary took place, Bishops noted the devastating effects of illegal mining on ecosystems, water bodies, and local communities. “The destruction of our environment is self-destruction,” the Bishops warned, calling on the government to take immediate action to curb illegal mining activities and enforce environmental protection laws.

They also appealed to political leaders, regulatory bodies, and local communities to work together in safeguarding the country’s natural resources, emphasizing that “ecological citizenship” requires responsible stewardship of the environment, which is a sacred duty entrusted by God.

Peaceful elections and national unity

As Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, the Bishops reiterated their long-standing call for peace, urging political leaders, citizens, and all stakeholders to prioritise non-violence and respect for democratic processes. “We urge duty bearers to ensure the strict enforcement of the law,” they stated, reflecting their commitment to fostering a peaceful election environment. The communiqué also stressed the importance of unity, fairness, and mutual respect, calling on Ghanaians to live by the values of freedom, justice, and accountability.

Members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Addressing the Bawku conflict

The Bishops expressed grave concern over the protracted violence in Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region of Ghana, where ongoing ethnic conflicts have displaced thousands and disrupted essential services. The communiqué called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and reconciliation. "The key to resolving this conflict lies in dialogue, mutual understanding, and reconciliation," the Bishops stated, condemning any political interference in the situation.

A Vision of hope for the future

The communiqué also touched on the contentious Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which has sparked debate across the country.

With regard to the country’s future vison, the Bishops reminded the people of Ghana that despite the challenges facing the nation, there is hope through Christ, who is “the cornerstone of our faith.” They encouraged the faithful to look forward with confidence, trusting that God's love will guide them through trials and lead them toward a future of unity, peace, and prosperity. “It is only through the grace and truth found in Christ that we can overcome the challenges we face and build a future of unity, justice, and prosperity,” they stated.